Elderly Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Pair of Young Girls in Kalispell

A 72-year-old Northwest Montana man is facing four felony counts stemming from a pair of sexual assaults he allegedly committed when two young girls were staying at his property in the summer of 2014.

Robert Billy McGuffie was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court on May 13. He was arrested May 21 and is currently being held on $100,000 bail. McGuffie’s arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

According to charging documents, two sisters and their mother briefly stayed at McGuffie’s Kalispell home between July and August 2014, and during that stretch he assaulted the girls on multiple occasions when their mother went to work. The girls’ mother first reported the assaults in February 2019.

When asked about the allegations, McGuffie confirmed the girls lived at his home but said he “did not recall” any of the assaults.