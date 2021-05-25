Billings Police Investigating Assault on Tribal Councilwoman

BILLINGS – Billings police are searching for two women as they investigate an assault on a female member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council and a man at a downtown hotel, officers said Tuesday.

Silver Little Eagle was taken to the hospital by ambulance after the May 16 assault, police said. Her family called the assault a “brutal unprovoked attack spurred by jealousy and hate.”

Police said they are searching for two women, ages 25 and 27, for questioning. No charges have been filed and police said they would not provide information on the severity of injuries suffered by the victims.

There is believed to be a partner family member association between the 31-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman who is a person of interest, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a statement.

While the investigation is still continuing, “there is no indication that the crime was racially motivated or connected to human trafficking,” Wooley’s statement said.

Little Eagle, the youngest person ever elected to the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council, was sworn in last November. She was 23.

Police said they would not provide any more information on the investigation.