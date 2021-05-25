Stomping Cow

4:06 a.m. An anonymous caller who saw a big cloud of cigarette smoke and a little girl come out of a room was concerned about the girl’s wellbeing.

7:46 a.m. One big horse and one small horse ran away.

8:42 a.m. Two solar cameras emitting a high-pitched noise were turned off.

11:18 a.m. A man was arguing with himself.

2:14 p.m. A cat was stuck in a garage.

2:20 p.m. Someone wanted to know the law on rabies vaccines.

4:25 p.m. A small dog was followed for several blocks.

4:35 p.m. An out-of-state homeowner saw someone cutting limbs off her trees through a doorbell camera.

5:07 p.m. A man was throwing rocks in the air.

6:08 p.m. Two men sitting in the grass were scaring people.

7:42 p.m. A woman who grabbed a stray cow by the leash didn’t know how much longer she could hold it because the cow was trying to step on her feet.

8:56 p.m. Kids were sliding down a roof.

9:06 p.m. An angry woman in the drive-thru line punched a window.

9:21 p.m. A caller sick of the “nonsense going on downtown” wanted their complaint noted.

10:21 p.m. A man furious over his dog’s unlawful arrest threatened to call dispatch every two minutes until someone gave him his dog back.

11:18 p.m. A recliner was ditched in a parking lot.

11:26 p.m. Three men looking under cars turned out to be mechanics.