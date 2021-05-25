Stomping Cow

4:06 a.m. An anonymous caller who saw a big cloud of cigarette smoke and a little girl come out of a room was concerned about the girl’s wellbeing.
7:46 a.m. One big horse and one small horse ran away.
8:42 a.m. Two solar cameras emitting a high-pitched noise were turned off.
11:18 a.m. A man was arguing with himself.
2:14 p.m. A cat was stuck in a garage.
2:20 p.m. Someone wanted to know the law on rabies vaccines.
4:25 p.m. A small dog was followed for several blocks.
4:35 p.m. An out-of-state homeowner saw someone cutting limbs off her trees through a doorbell camera.
5:07 p.m. A man was throwing rocks in the air.
6:08 p.m. Two men sitting in the grass were scaring people.
7:42 p.m. A woman who grabbed a stray cow by the leash didn’t know how much longer she could hold it because the cow was trying to step on her feet.
8:56 p.m. Kids were sliding down a roof.
9:06 p.m. An angry woman in the drive-thru line punched a window.
9:21 p.m. A caller sick of the “nonsense going on downtown” wanted their complaint noted.
10:21 p.m. A man furious over his dog’s unlawful arrest threatened to call dispatch every two minutes until someone gave him his dog back.
11:18 p.m. A recliner was ditched in a parking lot.
11:26 p.m. Three men looking under cars turned out to be mechanics.