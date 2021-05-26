Market Trends: Townhouse Sales

Across Flathead County, single-family residence sales outpace those of both townhouses and condominium units. Attached homes, however, still have thriving markets — each with their own dynamics. The printed Beacon has room for one chart, so I chose the townhouses for that. The online Beacon for this week includes an animated GIF, showcasing charts for both attached types.
Townhouse sales have a tighter and more consistent range of days from listing to contract (days to contract, or DTC — see the lines, and use the right-hand axis values). They have also been snapped up within a few days to a couple of weeks, during the first four months of 2021.
GIF:
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
