Bear Injures Hiker in Yellowstone National Park

HELENA — A bear attacked and injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park Friday morning, marking the first incident of a bear injuring a person in the park this year, park officials reported.

A 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs when he encountered what he believe to be two grizzly bears. One bear attacked and injured the hiker.

The man sustained significant injuries in his lower extremities but was able to hike out on his own. He was transported to Livingston Hospital by park ambulance, Yellowstone officials reported.

The Beaver Ponds Trail, where the hiker was injured, is closed until further notice. Park officials reported that staff were sweeping the area to ensure no other hikers remained on the trail.

Park officials urged visitors to stay 100 yards (90 meters) away from bears at all times, carry bear spray, stay alert, make noise, and hike in groups of three or more.

The last bear-related incident in Yellowstone was in June 2020, when a grizzly bear knocked a woman to the ground and scratched her thigh.

A grizzly bear attacked a man just outside the national park in April, leading to his death.