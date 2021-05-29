Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, May 20, 2021

More Bones or the Pooch Gets It

7:14 a.m. Someone shot at a house.

7:55 a.m. A man refused to leave a pavilion.

9:38 a.m. A “sporty” car smelled like weed.

10:19 a.m. A chocolate lab has been barking for three days.

10:21 a.m. Someone was accused of driving into a building on purpose.

10:27 a.m. A man with his pants halfway down was looking in car windows.

10:44 a.m. Someone trying to call Canada accidentally dialed 911.

12:36 p.m. An Olney resident was embroiled in a dispute with his FedEx driver.

12:52 p.m. A suspicious man had one arm in his jacket sleeve but the other sleeve was “just dangling.”

2:34 p.m. A man was accused of stealing his mom’s keys while she was in Vegas.

2:58 p.m. A woman locked out of her house told the cops she would meet them at the bar.

3:11 p.m. A dog was being held for ransom.

4:38 p.m. A man was unsure whether or not he had been given correct change.

5:24 p.m. Four loose horses were running in and out of a ditch.

5:55 p.m. A driver revved the engine, yelled and made “rude hand gestures.”

7:22 p.m. A dog lunged at another dog.

7:38 p.m. A woman was hanging out the door of a camper and throwing trash on the ground.

8:16 p.m. A man on a bike was acting “like he was caught doing something wrong.”

