Don’t Alienate the Nurses

I just read the article announcing our intent to strike and management’s response. I have a question. If they have plenty of nurses to take the place of those striking for three days, how is that patient “abandonment?” May I offer some advice to management? Stop using inflammatory terms like abandonment thinking you will guilt us or turn patients against us. Do not alienate the nurses. You will not be able to win our trust back. If I were a manager, I would at least pay lip service to nursing concerns and avoid saying negative things about the union, which is not going away.

Lori Bainter, RN

Kalispell