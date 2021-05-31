9:06 a.m. Sod fell off a truck.
9:29 a.m. A man was told a “drug dog” could not perform a sweep of his RV park despite his suspicions.
10:22 a.m. A woman who found bottles of urine in her vehicle after bringing it to a shop for repairs decided to take her business elsewhere.
11:07 a.m. Two heifers and a steer were either stolen or escaped.
12:56 p.m. A couple passports and a birth certificate were missing from a woman’s safe.
1 p.m. A “chubby chocolate lab” was lost in Bigfork.
2:56 p.m. A dog was accused of using a neighbor’s yard as its personal bathroom.
3:03 p.m. A parks department employee was accused of breaking a skateboard.
3:41 p.m. A small child was hanging out a bus window.
5:26 p.m. A girlfriend took a screwdriver to her beau’s vehicle.
6:13 p.m. Someone called 911 to request a taxi.
6:44 p.m. Lawnmower blades were stolen from a mailbox.
8:17 p.m. An intoxicated man on the bathroom floor was yelling at people.
9:29 p.m. A vehicle with a “Second Amendment skull sticker” on the back window was reported as stolen.
10:56 p.m. A woman’s dogs were “going crazy” after hearing a loud crash.