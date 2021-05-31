9:06 a.m. Sod fell off a truck.

9:29 a.m. A man was told a “drug dog” could not perform a sweep of his RV park despite his suspicions.

10:22 a.m. A woman who found bottles of urine in her vehicle after bringing it to a shop for repairs decided to take her business elsewhere.

11:07 a.m. Two heifers and a steer were either stolen or escaped.

12:56 p.m. A couple passports and a birth certificate were missing from a woman’s safe.

1 p.m. A “chubby chocolate lab” was lost in Bigfork.

2:56 p.m. A dog was accused of using a neighbor’s yard as its personal bathroom.

3:03 p.m. A parks department employee was accused of breaking a skateboard.

3:41 p.m. A small child was hanging out a bus window.

5:26 p.m. A girlfriend took a screwdriver to her beau’s vehicle.

6:13 p.m. Someone called 911 to request a taxi.

6:44 p.m. Lawnmower blades were stolen from a mailbox.

8:17 p.m. An intoxicated man on the bathroom floor was yelling at people.

9:29 p.m. A vehicle with a “Second Amendment skull sticker” on the back window was reported as stolen.

10:56 p.m. A woman’s dogs were “going crazy” after hearing a loud crash.