Summer On Stage 2021

Whitefish and Bigfork have a stacked summer season of singing, dancing and acting performances with Broadway stars and amateurs alike ready to show their talent after a tumultuous year of show cancelations and limited gigs.

Theater companies have learned to adapt to a variety of circumstances by hosting outdoor shows and limiting capacities during the pandemic and they are ready for a less restrictive summer season to show off the Flathead’s talent.

Whitefish

Alpine Theatre Project (ATP) started an Artist Challenge Series this year, where they’ve commissioned seven performing artists to create a show within six weeks on a limited budget. Folk duo Nick Spear and Susan O’Dea of Big Sky City Lights will play an album release party debuting “Wake Me When We Get There” on June 4-5 at ATP’s new headquarters, The Mountain Center, the former Mountain Cinema 4.

ATP Kids present Disney’s “Descendants” at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center from June 25-27 with hit songs from the film.

On July 8-10, former Broadway star and current member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Dustin Brayley will perform “Killer Queen” at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center as part of the Artist Challenge.

From July 31 through Aug. 8, Broadway’s best meets Broadway’s hopefuls at the “Broadway Concert Series” at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, held in conjunction with ATP’s Broadway Summer Training Camp with two formats including both Broadway professionals and camp students.

Check out “Boogie Nights” at Casey’s for another Artist Challenge performance starring Dustin Brayley, Tracy McDowell, Jeremy Reinbolt and enjoy some groovy tunes from the 1970s on Sept. 2-4.

For more information on Alpine Theatre Project, visit www.atpwhitefish.org or call 406-862-7469.

Whitefish Theatre Company will present a political comedy called “God Help Us,” starring Ed Asner, who starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Asner will play the role of God on July 10 and 11 at the O’Shaughnessy Center.

For more information on the Whitefish Theatre Company, including about summer camp, visit www.whitefishtheatreco.org or call (406) 862-5371.

Bigfork

The Bigfork Summer Playhouse is back for its 62nd season in 2021 with new shows and some old favorites.

The BSP runs shows in a repertory schedule, meaning they perform a different show each day of the week on a rotating schedule, so visitors can catch more than just one.

The season starts June 5 with “9 to 5 The Musical,” followed by classic rags-to-riches tale of the Four Seasons with “Jersey Boys” starting June 9. “Bonnie and Clyde” will start June 23 followed by “Lucky Stiff” on July 7. All shows will run through August.

The playhouse rounds out its season with six performances of the revue show “The Hits of the 50s, 60s, and 70s,” on Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 2-4.

For more information on the Bigfork Summer Playhouse, including ticketing and show schedules, visit www.bigforksummerplayhouse.com or call (406) 837-4886.