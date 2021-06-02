Is This About the Bear?

9:44 a.m. A bike lock was found on a bench.

9:48 a.m. A Whitefish man wanted to make sure that a deputy’s visit didn’t have anything to do with the 400-pound black bear that was in his driveway last night.

10:27 a.m. A missing vehicle was found outside a bar.

10:57 a.m. Six goats were missing and also a grizzly bear killed a goat last night.

12:30 p.m. Kids who were messing around were now moving along.

12:46 p.m. A man shot at a dog but wasn’t sure if he hit it.

3:22 p.m. A woman accused of putting up flags to harass a Martin City man was now accused of using large dogs to further the harassment.

8:03 p.m. Kids were being noisy near a church.

9:47 p.m. A woman broke a car window with a broomstick.

10:13 p.m. Two teenagers stole a pogo stick.