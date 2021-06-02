Market Trends: Home Listings

The Flathead is a fabulous place to live, and with unprecedented remote employment options, many more who find our little slice of heaven now choose to move here. Prices are up, choices and days from listing to contract are abysmally small, and scarce new listings (single-family residences listed for $150,000 to $799,999) are driving buyer competition.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Back in mid-March, we studied the quantity of new listings by calendar month. Let’s add statistics through April 2021 (see chart). March and April (gold columns) new listing quantities offer little relief to buyer competition. You might see me excessively smiling, on the local waters, in a restaurant or store; know that in addition to being grateful to reside here, I am now bursting with pride over my daughter’s graduation from medical school and movie-like wedding. I hope your summer is filled with joy.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.