Montana Law Allows Hemp for Commercial Animal Feed

HELENA – Montana agriculture officials say hemp and hemp-derived substances can be used under a new state law in commercial animal feed, but with limitations.

A measure sponsored by Fort Benton Republican Rep. Josh Kassmier and approved by the Legislature with overwhelming support allows hemp to be used in feed for horses, pets and specialty pets including birds, goldfish and turtles.

The hemp must contain no more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, the state Department of Agriculture said.

Because hemp is not recognized as a safe food additive under federal law, officials say livestock that are fed hemp in Montana cannot enter interstate or intrastate commerce because the animals are considered adulterated.

Approval for hemp in animal feed for cattle, sheep, pigs and other livestock is contingent on U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, state agriculture officials said.