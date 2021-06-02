Podcast: Summer Preview

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Memorial Day Weekend serves as the unofficial kickoff to the summer season, with an extra holiday off of work for many people offering an excuse to take off on camping trips, enjoy some lake days or just get some well-earned rest and relaxation. This year, it was the first weekend of the newly instated ticketed entry system at Glacier National Park as well as the start of summer operations up on Big Mountain. There’s a lot of changes happening in the area this summer and the expectation is record breaking visitation. This week, the Flathead Beacon offers up a guide to navigating summer, and editor-in-chief Kellyn Brown will join the podcast to talk about the holiday weekend, what’s on deck for summer events and what paths less traveled you can take to avoid the biggest crowds.

Later, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a new species of fish discovered in northwest Montana lakes, the decision by nurses at Logan Health to go on strike this week, and a recap of a weekend full of high school state championships.

