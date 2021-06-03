Montana Man Indicted on Federal Hate Crime, Firearm Charges

BILLINGS – A federal grand jury has indicted a Montana man on hate crime and firearm charges after he was accused of threatening a person with violent, homophobic slurs and firing a gun into the person’s house, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that on March 22, 2020, John Russell Howald of Basin attempted to kill a person in Basin because of their perceived sexual orientation when he shot a firearm through the person’s house and said he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.”

Howald, 44, is serving a 10-year sentence in Montana State Prison after being convicted on a state charge of criminal endangerment stemming from the same incident, according to Montana Department of Corrections records.

He could not be reached for comment and an attorney for Howald was not listed in court documents.

The grand jury indictment charges him with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and using a firearm during a violent crime. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years on the firearms charge.

An initial federal court appearance for Howald is scheduled for June 29 before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston in Great Falls.

Howald was sentenced to two years in prison for felony aggravated animal cruelty in 2006, after pleading guilty to shooting a chocolate labrador at a campground near Bernice, decapitating the dog with a chain saw and throwing the severed head into the campsite of the parents of the dog’s owners.