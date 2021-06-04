The Cowards of the Country

Many questions remain about the events of Jan. 6. Was the event an “insurrection” or a planned protest that went awry? Did the Capitol Police Administration know the caliber of the threat and choose not to shore up security deficiencies? Why did the casualties include the police and the public? What did President Donald Trump know, and when did he know it? What did members of Congress know about the planned protest or attack, and when did they know it? Much like the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Americans need answers, need the truth, and to understand the whole gamut of the events that unfolded on Jan. 6. Most importantly, law enforcement is asking for a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the events so that they may never happen again. Despite this request by law enforcement – the “Blue” Republicans “Back” – some Republicans are dead set against forming a commission.

Some so-called Republicans are defending a “no” vote on the independent commission by indicating it’s “too soon” to investigate Jan. 6. Hogwash. If the government can find a way to convict murderers in six months, it can certainly pour through the amount of intelligence already gathered and issue a report. Moreover, if the commission finds it does not have enough information to formulate any conclusions, it can simply say so in its report and ask to continue its work. Some argue that the commission makeup is “slanted and unbalanced,” yet it includes equal Democratic and Republican representation. The truth is, without even knowing the content, these cowards allow fear to dictate their vote; fear the information unveiled will cause a political backlash in the midterm elections. And that is perhaps the worst reason to avoid answering the calls of law enforcement.

Cops aren’t political props. Despite being attacked daily by the public they serve, they don’t really ask for much. So when a cop dies in the line of duty, and his family – including his law enforcement brethren – ask for a bipartisan, independent congressional investigation, the least Congress can do is give it to them. While the Republicans who have or intend to vote against a commission fear the midterm fallout from facts revealed in a commission report, they fail to recognize the midterm fallout from conservative Republicans who view backing the blue as more than a platitude to garner votes. We have already witnessed one of Montana’s congressional delegation join the ranks of the Cowards of the Country. Rep. Matt Rosendale folded like a lawn chair in the July sun when called upon by law enforcement. Suppose Sen. Steve Daines does the same, placing politics above principle. In that case, he will join Rosendale in alienating conservatives who believe “Back the Blue” means supporting law enforcement even at the risk of political fallout.

Tammi Fisher is an attorney, former mayor of Kalispell and host of the Montana Values Podcast.