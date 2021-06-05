Recently the City of Whitefish unanimously approved a resolution urging the U.S. government to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307). Whitefish has now joined over 140 local governments who have passed resolutions supporting this bill. The addition of a destination city like Whitefish will help push Congress to take climate action. I am thankful and proud of our city leaders.

Armed with this resolution, Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers across the country will bring our city’s collective voice to the congressional offices of Washington D.C., including the offices of our Montana delegation.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act puts America on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. It puts a fee or price on carbon pollution and returns net revenue to households. Businesses will innovate to provide abundant, affordable, and reliable clean energy as market demand goes down for more expensive polluting energy.

Whitefish is doing great work on local climate action. However, to make the large systemic changes needed, we must act nationally too. The Energy Innovation Act will help Whitefish meet several of our Climate Action Plan goals like becoming carbon neutral and reducing consumption of carbon-intensive goods and services. The right federal policy will effectively nudge the U.S. and influence the world. Whitefish understands this.

This policy also benefits Americans while quickly reducing climate-impacting emissions. It is affordable because it puts money in your pocket. The money collected from the fee is given as monthly “carbon cash back” payments to every American. The government does not keep any of the money. Our local businesses benefit when we have additional spending money.

Call or write Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and Rep. Matt Rosendale and ask them to pass effective climate legislation. And see if your city will join Whitefish in supporting the Energy Innovation Act.

Robin Paone

Whitefish