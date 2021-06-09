Kalispell Man Arrested for Assault and Robbery

Officers arrested an 18-year-old transient man in Kalispell after he pointed a gun at another man and demanded his car keys in a parking lot on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue East on June 8 at 4:30 p.m., according to the Kalispell Police Department.

The victim alerted bystanders to call 911 and the suspect, Robert Hanna, left the area on foot before being arrested.

Hanna is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on charges of assault with a weapon and robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.