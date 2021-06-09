Montana Crews Likely to Help Fight Fires in Other States

HELENA — A historic drought in the southwestern U.S. will likely mean Montana firefighters will be asked to help out in neighboring states and smoke from out-of-state fires could fill Montana’s skies this summer, fire-weather meteorologist Coleen Haskell told Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday.

The areas west of the Continental Divide in Montana face above-normal fire potential in July while weather patterns are expected to extend that potential to the entire state in August, said Haskell, who works for the Northern Rockies Coordination Center in Missoula.

A normal weather pattern, and thus closer to normal fire potential, should return some time in September, she said. Last year, Montana saw the bulk of its fires in September.

Montana is relatively better off in terms of fire risk than North Dakota and the southwestern U.S., which is in a historic drought, both in magnitude and over a wider area than has been seen in 125 years, Haskell said.

“The big takeaway for me is that we will be sharing resources with our neighboring states, with our neighboring geographic areas, but also with that widespread of a drought and with the expectation of their above average fire seasons, I fully think that we will have another smoke episode this year and so we’re preparing for that as well,” Haskell said.