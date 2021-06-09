Podcast: Meet the Joneses

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

In January, billionaire couple Mark and Robyn Jones became one of the biggest private landowners in Flathead County following a 126,000 acre purchase west of Flathead Lake, prompting an emotional response from the regions hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation community. The Joneses say the purchase is a family legacy investment, without intention to develop the parcels, but the possibility of restricted land access still has recreational users on edge. For this week’s cover story, Flathead Beacon assistant managing editor Tristan Scott sat down with the Joneses to talk about their properties in the Flathead Valley, their vision for the future, and the work they’ve done to assuage the fears of locals, and he joins the podcast to talk about his insights.

Later, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including record setting visitation at Montana state parks, vaccination clinics at local breweries and limited operations at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.