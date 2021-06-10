Skip to content
Montana

Two Die in Underground Vehicle Accident at Montana Metals Mine

The cause of the accident is under investigation and mine officials say they’re working with safety regulators

By Associated Press

NYE – Two employees have died in an underground accident at the Stillwater palladium and platinum mine in southcentral Montana, Sibanye-Stillwater officials said Thursday.

The men were in a side-by-side that crashed into an underground locomotive at 2 p.m. Wednesday, said Heather McDowell, a vice president with Sibanye-Stillwater.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and mine officials say they’re working with safety regulators.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

“At Sibanye-Stillwater, we value safety above all else. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this tragic event,” Stillwater officials said in a statement.

Stillwater Mining Co. is the only palladium and platinum mining company in the U.S.

It operates two mines including the Stillwater Mine near Nye which is north of Cooke City, a north gate into Yellowstone National Park.

It has a workforce of 2,335 employees and contractors, according to its website, and operates a second mine, East Boulder, located south of Big Timber, and a refining complex in Columbus.

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.