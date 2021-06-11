Polson Resident Killed in Highway 93 Accident Near St. Ignatius

An 85-year-old Polson woman died after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 93 near St. Ignatius while attempting to switch seats with the driver.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a man and a woman were driving in a Subaru and decided to switch seats. The initial driver, an 86-year-old man, failed to put the vehicle in park. The car reversed counterclockwise two times, striking the female passenger. The driver accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake when it began to reverse.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. along U.S. Highway 93, about three miles north of St. Ignatius. The passenger was transported to St. Lukes hospital in Ronan where she died from her injuries.