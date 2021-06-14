Record-breaking Heat in Store for Montana, Northern Wyoming

BILLINGS – Blistering heat is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday for much of Montana and portions of northern Wyoming with temperatures as high as 109 degrees (43 degrees Celsius).

Temperatures were expected to shatter daily records set decades ago and in some cities approach all time highs for any time of year.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning beginning at noon Monday and lasting through Tuesday for central and eastern Montana and north-central Wyoming.

The most intense heat was forecast for Tuesday, when the southeastern Montana town of Forsyth is expected to hit 109 degrees.

Temperatures of 105 degrees (41 Celsius) were forecast for Billings and Sheridan; 107 degrees (42 Celsius) in Lame Deer and 106 degrees (41 Celsius) in Miles City.

A cold front on Tuesday night should bring cooler weather by Wednesday.