Glacier’s Kenzie Williams Wins Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Recently graduated Glacier High School defender Kenzie Williams has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The annual award recognizes the top player in the state, regardless of school classification. Williams was named the Western AA Player of the Year last fall following a senior season that saw her tally two goals and three assists, including the lone assist during the 1-0 state championship match against Helena High. She led a impenetrable Wolfpack defense, helping Glacier to a 14-win season and the first Class AA state championship in program history.

Williams finished her Glacier career as a three-time First Team All-State honoree and was named 2020 All-Northwest Region by the United Soccer Coaches. She is also a member of the Wolfpack Leadership Club and has volunteered locally as a peer mentor and a youth soccer and basketball coach. Williams is the second Glacier soccer player to earn Gatorade Player of the Year. Her older sister, Cadie Williams, was the 2017-2018 Gatorade State Player of the Year.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program is in its 36th year and recognizes “not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” As part of the Gatorade “Play it Forward” program, Williams will receive $1,000 to donate to a national or local youth sports organization of her choosing.