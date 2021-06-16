Market Trends: Home Sales Deep Dive

Some readers want year-over-year comparisons of real estate stats and trends; others simply request more recent activity with greater detail. In this issue, we’re comparing the details of Flathead County single-family residence sales, over the most recent three months. I included those with 3+ beds, 1+ baths, originally listed for prices ranging from $200,000 through $699,999.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

The hard copy Beacon has space for one chart, so I chose the simplest quantity/speed sold by $100k list price range, also showing median days from listing to contract and contract to close. The online Beacon has two additional animated GIFs, one showing March-April-May same chart type in sequence, while the other is a deep-dive March-April-May chart showing median original list and sold prices (and their per-square-foot counterparts). There’s a ton of data in these — reading material while you wait in line at Glacier. Drive safely …

GIFS:

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.