Podcast: Flathead Living Summer Issue Preview

In 2013, The Flathead Beacon expanded it’s presence beyond the weekly newspaper when the company purchased Flathead Living, a glossy quarterly magazine. The magazine allows regular staff writers of the newsroom to expand their writing prowess with feature stories fro around northwest Montana and it also engages with a talented group of freelance writers, photographers, columnists and designers. The seasonal publication is free, just like the weekly paper and the summer edition of Flathead Living is being printed as we record and will hit stands in the near future.

This week, Flathead Living editor Myers Reece sat down with host Micah Drew reminisce about the early years of putting out a magazine, the process of outlining one hundred pages of content and some of his favorite pieces in the upcoming summer issue, one of which is the cover story in this week’s Flathead Beacon.

Later, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a proposal to boost radio and cellphone service in Glacier National Park, resistance to President Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management and a collaborative program between Columbia Falls High School and Glacier Park to give students construction experience by building employee housing.

