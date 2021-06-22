Beacon Wins Top Honors, Named Best Weekly Newspaper in Montana

The Flathead Beacon was named the best weekly newspaper in the state at the Montana Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were handed out Saturday night at the association’s 136th annual convention, which was held in Big Sky.
In total, the Beacon took home 68 awards and 26 first-place plaques, including General Excellence, Best Website, and the Thomas Dimsdale Award for Best Weekly Newspaper. The Beacon’s quarterly magazine, Flathead Living, won Best Niche Publication.
The Billings Gazette won the Sam Gilluly Award for Best Daily Newspaper in Montana.
Erin Leonard of the Madisonian is the president of the association. Leonard will be succeeded as president by Chad Knudsen of the Glendive Ranger-Review. He will serve a one-year term.
First Place Awards
Thomas Dimsdale Award (Best Weekly Newspaper) – Flathead Beacon
General Excellence – Flathead Beacon
Best Niche Publication – Beacon Staff, Flathead Living magazine
Best Website – flatheadbeacon.com
Best Digital Presentation – Beacon Staff, Project 7 Podcast
Best Investigative Journalism – Tristan Scott, “It’s Like Fighting a Ghost”
Best Feature Story – Micah Drew, “3,000 Miles, One Trail and No One in Sight”
Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Tristan Scott, “A Turn of the Tide”
Best Breaking News Coverage – Andy Viano, “City of Kalispell Not Liable for Police Shooting of Veteran in His Home”
Best News Story – Myers Reece, “Three-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized with Rare Syndrome Linked to COVID-19”
Best Education Coverage – Andy Viano, “Prepared for an Uncertain Future”
Best Sports Feature Story – Micah Drew, “The Recovery of a Racer Turned Mentor”
Best Sports Story – Micah Drew, “Bulldogs Seek to Triple Down on Legacy”
Best Lifestyle Coverage – Maggie Dresser, “Far Off Broadway”
Best Column Writing – Myers Reece, “Goodbye, Caddis”
Best Headline Writing – Micah Drew
Best Feature Photo – Hunter D’Antuono, “The Plunge”
Best News Photo – Hunter D’Antuono, “Behind Glass”
Best Portrait Photo – Hunter D’Antuono, “Best of Preps”
Best Front Page – Dwayne Harris, “Seeking a Safe Haven”
Best Graphic – Pierce Ware, “The Road to Montana”
Best Marketing Campaign – Dwayne Harris, Project 7
Best Page Layout and Design – Dwayne Harris, “Who is Cliff Doe?”
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise Color – Pierce Ware, Genesis Kitchen
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services Color – Dwayne Harris, Weyerhaeuser
Best Online Ad – Dwayne Harris, David Fetveit
Second Place Awards
Best Newspaper Special Section – Beacon Staff
Best Digital Presentation – Micah Drew & Hunter D’Antuono
Best Investigative Journalism – Tristan Scott
Best Feature Story – Maggie Dresser
Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Micah Drew
Best News Story – Tristan Scott
Best Breaking News Coverage – Andy Viano
Best Continuing News Coverage – Andy Viano
Best Education Coverage – Myers Reece
Best Sports Feature Story – Andy Viano
Best Sports Story – Micah Drew
Best Lifestyle Coverage – Justin Franz
Best Column Writing – Myers Reece
Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing – Rob Breeding
Best Feature Photo – Hunter D’Antuono
Best News Photo – Hunter D’Antuono
Best Front Page – Pierce Ware
Best Graphic – Brittany Westlund
Best Marketing Campaign – Brittany Westlund
Best Page Layout and Design – Pierce Ware
Best Sports Page Layout and Design – Dwayne Harris
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise Color – Pierce Ware
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services Color – Pierce Ware
Best Online Ad – Pierce Ware
Third Place Awards
Best Newspaper Special Section – Beacon Staff
Best Investigative Journalism – Andy Viano
Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Myers Reece
Best Education Coverage – Andy Viano
Best Sports Feature Story – Andy Viano
Best Lifestyle Coverage – Micah Drew
Best Column Writing – Kellyn Brown
Best Feature Photo – Hunter D’Antuono
Best Portrait Photo – Hunter D’Antuono
Best Sports Photo – Hunter D’Antuono
Best Front Page – Dwayne Harris
Best Graphic – Dwayne Harris
Best Page Layout and Design – Pierce Ware
Best Sports Page Layout and Design – Dwayne Harris
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise Color – Pierce Ware
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services Color – Dwayne Harris
Best Online Ad – Pierce Ware
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.