Columbia Falls Resident Killed in Early Morning Crash

A 32-year-old Columbia Falls man died after a head-on crash along Montana U.S. Highway 206 near Columbia Falls early Sunday morning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the driver from Columbia Falls was driving north along the highway when he attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve. The car crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a southbound car driven by an 18-year-old from Kalispell, who was injured in the crash.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:55 a.m. along Montana U.S. Highway 206 near Berne Road, immediately south of the junction with U.S. Highway 2. Both drivers were transported to Logan Health where the Columbia Falls man died from his injuries.