Columbia Falls Resident Killed After Deer Collision

A 51-year-old Columbia Falls man died after a hitting a deer on Columbia Falls Stage Road late Sunday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the man was riding his motorcycle northbound on Columbia Falls Stage Road. The motorcycle hit a deer that ran across the road, causing the bike to flip on its side. The driver lost his helmet in the impact and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:48 p.m. north of Montana Highway 35 on Columbia Falls State Road. The driver was transported to Logan Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Monday, June 21.