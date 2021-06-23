Market Trends: Single-Family Activity

Homes are listed for sale, and remain available (active) until they are sold, or the contract expires, or the contract gets overtly canceled, or the listing is withdrawn. Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $799,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted, by month, the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (orange) and expired (red). The print version has space for one chart, so I chose the $300-399k chart. The online version has an additional rotating GIF, with each of the sequential price ranges charted.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Homes in the $200’s are all but a thing of the past. Quantity of homes available in the $300’s fell from 200 in May 2018 to about 70 in May 2021. Homes available in the $400’s fell from 150 in May 2018 to about 60 in May 2021. Homes available in the $500’s fell from 100 in May 2018 to about 50 in May 2021. Supply: nope; demand: yep. Prices go up, days from listing to contract go down …

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.