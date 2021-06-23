Yellowstone, Grand Teton Wildfire Risk Creeping Higher

MOOSE, Wyo. — The risk of wildfires is growing with more warm, dry weather in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

The fire danger in Yellowstone is rated as “high” and in Grand Teton it’s “very high.”

The scale tops out with “extreme” fire risk. The parks aren’t there yet but more hot and dry weather is in store for the weeks ahead, Grand Teton officials warned Wednesday.

Already this year, firefighters in the Grand Teton area have put out 52 unattended or abandoned campfires, up from 18 at this time in 2020, park officals said.

They discouraged visitors from having campfires. Those who do should have plenty of water on hand to douse and stir their fires until the fire pit or ring is cool, they said.

Fireworks are prohibited in the parks and surrounding areas.