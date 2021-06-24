How to Watch Montanans at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

NBC and NBCSN are providing coverage over eight nights of the U.S. Olympic Team trials in track and field from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Full schedule and live stream links are here.

The top three finishers with an Olympic qualifying mark will be selected to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Eight athletes with major Montana ties are competing at the Olympic Track and Field trials. In the first four days of competition, Glasgow’s Benji Philips finished 17th overall in the men’s javelin, University of Montana graduate Sammy Evans finished 19th in the triple jump, Billings native Dani Aragon was eighth in the 1500m and Bozeman steeplechasers Grayson Murphy and Duncan Hamilton advanced to the finals.

Another athlete, Isaac Updike, has ties to Montana as his parents and sister live in the Flathead Valley. Updike spent part of last summer training in the Flathead while New York City, where he trains with the Empire Elite Track Club, was under lockdown. Updike won the first round of the steeplechase and looks in good position to make the Olympic team.

Coming up:

(All times listed are MDT)

Thursday, June 24:

NBCSN

8:00 p.m. Sadi Henderson (Corvallis, women’s 800)

8:32 p.m. Drake Schneider (Montana State, men’s 400 hurdles)

9:47 p.m. Grayson Murphy (Bozeman, women’s steeplechase final)

Friday, June 25:

NBCOlympics.com

2:00 p.m. Carley VonHeeder (Montana State, women’s javelin)

NBC

5:42 p.m. Duncan Hamilton (Montana State, men’s steeplechase final)

Saturday, June 26:

NBC

11:00 a.m. Makena Morley (Bigfork, women’s 10,000 meters)