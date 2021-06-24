A law enforcement official said a human skull found in Flathead Lake is being sent to the Montana State Forensic Lab for examination.
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said that on Wednesday, June 23, Lake County 911 took a report that operators of a gill netting boat had found the skull inside their net. Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel went to the scene and secured the skull.
