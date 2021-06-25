Wintertime it went: kick, glide. Kick, glide. Now, it’s dip and pull. Dip, pull. I’m referring to the ways I experience Foy’s Lake, a lake I’ve come to embrace wholeheartedly this past year narrowing my focus on more “backyard” adventures as two young children make the more remote, rugged adventures a bit trickier.

I’ve lost count the number of times I circumnavigated the lake once it froze via cross country skis. I skied it during that brutally cold snap last winter, hoping that the exertion would offer some sort of warmth in subzero temps. It didn’t. Sunshine or clouds, I took to the lake. Sometimes my pup Winnie would join me, eager to inspect all the ice fishermen and their catches.

It’s safely no longer ski season and I don’t think Foy’s will freeze anytime soon so now I turn to paddle boarding. I’ve had a later start than usual after breaking my ankle in April but it’s now healed and the SUP offers a real lesson in regaining balance and strength. My body is eager to move again after what felt like an eternity to recover and the inviting waters of Foy’s are a great place to start.

Like absolutely everything in the Flathead — or at least it’s what we bemoan — Foy’s seems busier than usual, no matter the season. I loved watching the hockey matches on the ice, although the trash left behind on the lake and shore wasn’t so great. I marveled at the folks who took on the chore of keeping the ice clear for skaters and the group that used their own fire pit instead of burning right on the ice or shore to help minimize impact. Now that we’re into summer and the sky is full and bright and warm, both public access spots on the lake are full by the afternoon, even on weekdays.

I don’t blame or judge — heck, we’re still in a pandemic even though we’ve made huge strides against the virus with the free, safe, and effective vaccine — so of course people want to be outside and playing. Nature is the best medicine, and we’ve got a lot of it here and it’s all worth celebrating. I love seeing the families gathering at the shore, with the toddlers yelping at the scores of minnows at their ankles. Any type of device you can float on — be it SUP or kayak or even a giant inflatable pink flamingo — is on the lake and laughter carries far across the lake. It’s a good thing.

