We Need New Method for Assessing Property Taxes

As Montana grows and property values increase, it is imperative that we find a new method for assessing property taxes. Tax assessments are placing a financial burden on homeowners and property owners. Many residents must sell their home or move from the area. Landlords must increase the rent to cover increases in taxes. This is wrong. It is already difficult to find employees who can afford to rent or own a home.

If you make improvements on your property, taxes are increased. You should be rewarded for improving your home and property. Many cannot find places to rent, and the rent is so high that only people who have the means to pay these prices can live here. Again, this is wrong. The Legislature is studying this issue and we must encourage them to find a solution that is equitable to everyone. Some states assess property only when it is sold, therefore allowing owners to stay in their home and rent property at a reasonable rate. Assessing taxes on exorbitant increases in property values is not a fair nor equitable solution for the State of Montana.

Doug Rhodes

Whitefish