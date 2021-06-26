Toxic Representation

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, we are appalled by your vote against a national holiday celebrating the end of slavery on June 19, 1865. Every senator voted to make June 19th a federal holiday as did all but 14 representatives. You said, “This legislation is the culmination of decades of efforts by the Left to prevent unashamed celebrations of our national story, heritage, and history … and to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology in our country.” Rep. Rosendale, this is not about the “Left” or “Critical Race Theory.” Nor is it aimed to make you feel shame, but asks that you acknowledge the United States was a slave-owning country for more than 200 years, and that we address this founding error to move forward.

Ending slavery did not eliminate the impact of our country’s past struggles. For example, schools remained segregated well into the 1960s despite a Supreme Court order ending school segregation in 1955. The last school to comply with desegregation was Cleveland High School in Mississippi in 2016! Yes, we have made progress in our treatment of African Americans and other minority groups. It has been a long struggle and does not end by pretending it did not happen. Writing about or teaching our country’s real history is what helps us to become a more perfect union.

Similarly, Rep. Rosendale you voted against honoring the capital police, who risked their lives on January 6th to protect you, all members of Congress, and our form of government that depends on accepting election outcomes. With both votes you are denying what happened in order to stoke fear and anger about your Bogey Man “Left and Critical Race Theory” and gain attention by appearing to be a tough guy. Your latest votes are an embarrassment for Montana and our country.

John and Carol Santa

Kalispell