Woman Pleads Guilty in Connection with Crash That Killed Son

MISSOULA — A woman who was involved in a multi-car collision earlier this year has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with the the crash that killed her 10-year-old son.

Megan Beard, 34, pleaded guilty to five felonies in Missoula District Court on Thursday, including vehicular homicide while under the influence and child criminal endangerment, the Missoulian reported.

Prosecutors said Beard was driving and her blood alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit when she was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 south of Missoula on Feb. 15. Her 10-year-old son died from injuries sustained in the crash, and her 8- and 6-year-old children sustained minor injuries from their seat belts.

Beard is scheduled to be sentenced next month.