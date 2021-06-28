Montana Warning of Increase in Fentanyl-Related Overdoses

HELENA — Several Montana state agencies are warning of an alarming increase in fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths.

“This latest trend is extremely concerning and adds to the already existing deadly and costly impact illegal drugs have in Montana communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement Monday.

The state crime lab reported 41 fentanyl-related deaths in 2020, more than double the 19 deaths a year earlier.

Through the first five months of this year, there’s already been 22 confirmed fentanyl-related deaths, including 11 in April alone, the Department of Justice said. If the trend continues the state is on pace for 53 deaths this year.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is used to treat severe pain, but that can also slow or stop a person’s breathing. The state crime lab has found fentanyl in pills sold on the street that are made to look like oxycodone.

There’s also been an increase in opioid overdose calls to emergency medical services statewide, the health department said.

Officials declined to say if any arrests have been made related to the distribution of the fentanyl-laced drugs.