Montana West Economic Development Names New President

Christy Cummings Dawson will take over as Montana West Economic Development’s (MWED) president and CEO this July following two years as the company’s government contracting advisor.

Dawson will replace Jerry Meerkatz, who served as president and CEO for the last five years.

During her last two years assisting small businesses pursue government contracts, Dawson has worked with industries ranging from timber companies to service providers at MWED.

Dawson recently helped GL Solutions, a technology company previously based out of Oregon, relocate to Kalispell. She has also worked on development projects, including the former CHS property and the former agronomy center on Fourth Avenue East.

“It’s a huge advantage to have been involved in a lot of these projects, so the transition should be seamless,” Dawson said.

In Dawson’s new role, she will shift from government contracting to focus heavily on MWED’s membership, which already has more than 100 members, while facilitating funding to more development projects.

While MWED has boosted several projects in Kalispell, Dawson hopes to work with businesses valley-wide.

“We have loans throughout the county and our members represent the county and beyond,” Dawson said. “We’d like to see some development spread evenly across.”

Dawson is also hoping to find solutions to broader issues surrounding development like housing and childcare that will help aid the Flathead’s economic prosperity.

“I’m really fortunate to have a great team here at MWED,” Dawson said. “Hopefully we can be a tool to help local businesses grow and bring other businesses here with good, high-paying jobs and even help find solutions to housing and childcare and some of the other issues we are having.”

After five years at MWED, Meerkatz says Dawson deserved the promotion and that she competed with more than 60 other applicants.

“She’s worked hard and I’d say she’s the perfect candidate,” Meerkatz said. “I couldn’t be more delighted that she’s my successor. Now I can retire.”