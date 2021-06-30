Market Trends: Square Footage by City

Two months ago, we looked comprehensively across the Flathead Valley at single-family residence sales by city over the preceding years. Let’s update the statistics, looking at May 31 back to the prior June 1 each year (homes sold for prices ranging from $150,000 through $699,999). How many sold in each city, for each of those May-back-through-June periods each year (see colored bars)? Can we break it down by square footage (home size) range? Let’s also add same color (by year) lines, depicting the median sold price per square foot. I also added a black line, depicting the median days from listing to contract.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Big pops in per foot price of the smallest square footage range, for Whitefish, Bigfork and Polson, comparing 2020 to 2021. 3000-plus square footage homes are often on the market longest.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.