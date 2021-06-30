Montana Governor Lifts State of Emergency for Coronavirus

BILLINGS — Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday announced he is lifting Montana’s state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, more than 15 months after it was imposed under his predecessor.

The Republican governor announced the move during a tour of a restaurant in Billings as COVID-19 case rates continue to slowly decline.

Broad public health mandates such as face mask requirements and occupancy limits for businesses had been previously rescinded. Almost half the state’s eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

Other states also have lifted emergency declarations in recent days as the public health crisis eases.

In Montana, about 50 new cases per day of the virus were confirmed by health officials on average over the past week. That compares to a daily average of more than 1,200 cases when infection rates peaked in mid-November.

The respiratory disease has caused at least 1,665 deaths in Montana. More than 114,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the first infection was announced in early March 2020.

The actual number of deaths and infections is likely higher since not all infections are recorded. Most people recover after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms.

All people aged 12 and older are vaccine eligible, but the percentage of people getting shots varies widely across age groups.