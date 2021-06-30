Record-Breaking Temperatures Roast Western Montana

Kalispell broke an all-time record on June 29, reaching 101 degrees Fahrenheit, smoking the previous record of 95 degrees set in 1979, according to the National Weather Service.

In 2015, the all-time hottest maximum temperature was 102 degrees in June. Missoula also broke its previous record with 101 degrees and Libby reached 109 degrees.

A heat advisory exists in the Flathead and Mission valleys, West Glacier region, the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, Potomac and Seeley Lake region and there’s an excessive heat warning in the Kootenai and Cabinet region and Lower Clark Fork region.

The Flathead River reached 61 degrees on June 29 compared to 49 degrees on the same day in 2020, accord to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Record-breaking heat will continue in the Northern Rockies through Wednesday with temperatures in western Montana forecasted at 95 to 105 degrees and north-central Idaho reaching 100 to 105 degrees.

Thunderstorms in north-central Idaho and southwest Montana are forecasted to begin on Wednesday with some models predicting storms in Flathead County.

High temperatures will increase wildfire danger, and increase potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

For the latest forecast, visit www.weather.gov/mso.