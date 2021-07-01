Machinery at Helena Car Wash Severs Worker’s Lower Leg

HELENA — An employee at a car wash in Helena got caught in a piece of machinery that severed his lower leg, Helena fire officials said.
The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at Woody’s Car Wash, Assistant Chief of Operations Mike Chambers told the Independent Record.
Someone had applied a tourniquet by the time emergency responders arrived, “which was fortunate,” Chambers said.
The 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital. No further information on his condition was available.
Co-owner Matt McCullough declined to talk about the accident to protect the employee’s privacy.
