Growing Problems in Glacier

One simple solution to a growing problem in Glacier National Park is to implement a $5,000-$10,000 fine for defecating on trails and leaving toilet paper and diapers in the backcountry and at trailheads. The same should apply to throwing trash and partially eaten fruit into pristine brooks and streams and picking wildflowers bouquets and leaving them along the trail. All of this was observed recently in a six-hour period along a popular. The fine is steep enough to deter most, if not all, of this behavior and can be posted at all trailheads and park entrances.

Perhaps you have seen human feces and toilet paper scattered along the trail in national parks in your home state and you think this is acceptable. Have you regressed beyond a 2-year-old’s toilet training? Montanans are protective and proud of Glacier Park. They know how to practice LEAVE NO TRACE. Pack a zip lock bag on a day hike. Carry out your filthy feces, toilet paper, diapers, and trash. Glacier National Park is one of the most magnificent places on earth and should not be treated like an open sewer. Be decent and respectful. Ask yourself why you came here in the first place.

T.A. Luna

East Glacier Park