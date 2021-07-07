Kalispell to Have Contested Mayoral Race

For the first time since Mark Johnson started his first term as Kalispell’s mayor in 2014, he will face a contested race this fall.

Current Ward 4 City Councilor Sid Daoud has filed to run for the city’s mayor in hopes of unseating Johnson in what would be his third term.

“The current mayor and myself have a little bit different ideology,” Daoud said. “I’m centric with government only doing what it needs to do and using community-centric solutions that don’t include the government.”

Daoud wants to give Kalispell residents an opportunity to choose their mayor since past candidates have often run unopposed. He will focus his campaign on housing availability and workforce challenges in Kalispell.

“I’m going to be doing a pretty aggressive campaign and I have a good relationship with the current mayor,” Daoud said. “I talked to him about filing before I did file and I don’t expect an ugly campaign.”

Born and raised in Great Falls, Daoud moved to the Flathead Valley in 2008 for a position with Plum Creek Timber Company and currently works as a consultant for a technology company.

Incumbent city councilors Sandy Carlson of Ward 1 and Chad Graham of Ward 2 filed for re-election but only Graham will face a contested race and will square off against Gabe Dillon.

Incumbent Councilor Tim Kluesner of Ward 4 announced at a June city council meeting that he would not seek reelection, citing “recent family concerns.” Incumbent Kyle Waterman of Ward 3 also has an expiring term and did not file for reelection.

Former Ward 3 Councilor Rod Kuntz is running for an open seat against newcomer Jessica Dahlman. Councilor Ryan Hunter unseated Kuntz in the 2019 election after serving on council since 2014.

Newcomers Jed Fischer and Angela Kennedy will face off for the open Ward 4 seat.

Lori Adams will remain Kalispell’s city judge, running unopposed.

Kalispell is divided into four wards with two councilors serving each ward for a total of eight city councilors and the mayor.