A Perfect Election

We want every eligible person to vote and we want to know our votes count. First, every single ballot should have a serial number, with a reasonable number of excess ballots under lock and key, in the hands of a ballot committee in each state. Example: “MT000000001-22.” Every state produces its own ballots. Every device that counts those ballots shouldn’t have any connection to the internet. This eliminates multiple votes, dead people voting, out of state voters, hacking into the voting devices. Every person running for every elected office should be listed on a website, with a bio, for every voter to see. It should include their policies, issues, party affiliation, accomplishments and their voting record. These would be easy to implement to create an honest election, but every politician I’ve approached has ignored these ideas. Why? Each state could coordinate with Social Security Disability Insurance to remove dead people from the voter rolls; coordinate with USPS for people who’ve moved to another state. It’s time we the people tell our representatives that we want to feel confident that we have honest elections. These ideas can remove much of the doubt. Every person in America has ID to carry in their daily lives, and voting should be included. Who would not have ID? Criminals and illegal aliens – all the better reason to require an ID to vote.

Bill Bryant

Marion