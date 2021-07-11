CRT Whips Up Racial Divides

I read the piece from the claimed “well-read” letter writer regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). This person says they have never encountered CRT in all of the exhaustive proofreading claimed over many years. Proofreading apparently doesn’t enhance one’s intelligence. The entire point of CRT is not about what has been published as CRT, a recent term but a concept, which has been around since the 1970s and only recently referred to as CRT. The controversy surrounding CRT is not about textbooks but how racial perspectives are taught in classrooms where some teachers spew out viewpoints as facts, creating white vs. non-white, oppressed vs. oppressors, whipping up racial divides, conflating social injustice, etc. Chief Justice John Robert’s said it best: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” In other words, stop all of the CRT rhetoric and just do it! Stop discriminating.

Ken Kery

Whitefish