US Officials Extend Consideration of Montana Bison Proposal

BILLINGS — Federal officials say they’ll give the public more time to comment on a contentious proposal to expand bison grazing on public lands in north-central Montana.

The move comes after Gov. Greg Gianforte criticized the Bureau of Land Management for holding just one virtual meeting on the proposal covering about 108 square miles (280 square kilometers) south of Malta.

Ranchers in the areas have been resistant to plans by the American Prairie Reserve, a Bozeman-based conservation group, to assemble a 5,000-square-mile (12,950-sq. kilometer) expanse of public and private lands that wouled hold at least 10,000 bison.

Bureau of Land Management area director John Mehlhoff said the open comment period would be extended through Sept. 28 because of heightened interest in the proposal.

The agency did not agree to Gianforte’s request for at least five in-person meetings in surrounding counties. It signaled its preliminary approval of the proposal earlier this month with a finding that the plan would not have a significant economic or environmental impact.

Massive herds of bison once migrated through the area but were hunted to near-extinction in the 19th century.