Market Trends: Residential Parcels

I’ve had requests to drill into the past week’s 1-5 and 6-10 acre ranges, where we looked at quantities of residential parcel sales. Let’s look at Flathead County residential land sales, over the past three years (June 30 back to prior July 1 each year). This time, we’ll look at smaller segment sizes of acreage.

This chart shows 10 acreage ranges, starting at 1-2.9 and ending at 19-20.9. The left axis is used for the columns, tallying how many parcels were sold during that look-back period. The right axis is used for the lines in the same color as their column counterparts per year, showing the median sold price per acre. Quantity of sales, of the smallest three parcel sizes, has basically tripled in this most recent 12 months, compared to the prior period.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.