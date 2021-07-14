Podcast: The Biggest Summer’s Biggest Event

“There isn’t some kind of like hokey stage off to the side called like ‘the local showcase’ or something. They really do include us as a really valuable part of the festival, which means a lot and I think says a lot about our local music scene.” ~ Kalispell singer-songwriter Mike Murray

Kalispell singer-songwriter Mike Murray is one of the many local artists that will be taking the stage at this weekend’s Under the Big Sky music festival. Since last year’s festival was canceled, this will only be the second year of Under the Big Sky but it is set to be quite literally the biggest event of the summer. Organizers are expecting roughly twenty thousand attendees for both Saturday and Friday nights, in addition to a smaller crowd on Friday.

The festival is headlined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Tyler Childers, but organizer Johnny Shockey places a high priority on local acts, such as 20 Grand, Hannah King, and of course, Mike Murray. He joined me today to talk about his experience playing the festival in 2019, his recent records and what he’s looking forward to this weekend.

Later, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the Glacier Institute’s new Going-to-the-Sun Road Day Programs, construction updates along the Highway 93 bypass, a new grant for the Bad Rock Canyon Conservation Project, and U.S. Senator Jon Tester’s work negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The music in this this episode is “Western Sky” by Mike Murray, used with permission, and “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons:By Attribution 3.0 License,