U.S. Highway 2 Closed, Homicide Suspect Dead Following Police Chase

Law enforcement officials closed U.S. Highway 2 Thursday morning from West Glacier to East Glacier following a multiple-county police chase and an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

Law enforcement officials say a homicide and kidnapping investigation is underway.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, officers in Great Falls were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning where they found one person deceased and learned the suspect had fled from Cascade County with a hostage. A pursuit ensued.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was first dispatched at 5 a.m. upon learning the suspect was heading to the area.

The chase ended around 6:20 a.m. in Flathead County on Highway 2. According to Heino, the man exited the vehicle near Cascadilla Creek with a gun before officers shot him. The hostage was recovered safely.

Eight agencies — including the Great Falls Police Department, Glacier, Toole and Flathead county sheriff’s departments, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Service and U.S. Marshals — were involved in the incident.

Heino said Highway 2 will remain closed into the afternoon as authorities conduct an investigation.