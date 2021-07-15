U.S. Highway 2 Closed, Homicide Suspect Dead Following Police Chase

Law enforcement officials closed U.S. Highway 2 Thursday morning from West Glacier to East Glacier following a multiple-county police chase and an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.
Law enforcement officials say a homicide and kidnapping investigation is underway.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, officers in Great Falls were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning where they found one person deceased and learned the suspect had fled from Cascade County with a hostage. A pursuit ensued.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was first dispatched at 5 a.m. upon learning the suspect was heading to the area.
The chase ended around 6:20 a.m. in Flathead County on Highway 2. According to Heino, the man exited the vehicle near Cascadilla Creek with a gun before officers shot him. The hostage was recovered safely.
Eight agencies — including the Great Falls Police Department, Glacier, Toole and Flathead county sheriff’s departments, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Service and U.S. Marshals — were involved in the incident.
Heino said Highway 2 will remain closed into the afternoon as authorities conduct an investigation.
